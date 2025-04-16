EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,936 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

RYTM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

