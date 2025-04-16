Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.