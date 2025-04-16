Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 303,350 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $167.32 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

