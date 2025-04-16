EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pegasystems by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after buying an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,043.58. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

