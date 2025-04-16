Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

