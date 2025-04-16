First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
First Horizon Stock Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on FHN
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.