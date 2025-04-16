First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

