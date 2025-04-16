Marcus FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Barrington Research

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

