Scotiabank Has Positive Forecast for TSE:FM FY2026 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.68.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.81 and a 1-year high of C$23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

