TSE:PMZ FY2026 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

