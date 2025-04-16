DA Davidson Has Pessimistic View of Sprinklr FY2026 Earnings

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
Sprinklr Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CXM opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.