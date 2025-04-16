William Blair Forecasts Weaker Earnings for SEI Investments

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

