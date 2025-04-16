Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

