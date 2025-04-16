Mariner LLC Has $28.68 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.