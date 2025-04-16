SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

