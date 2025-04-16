SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,256. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

