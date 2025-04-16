1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $37.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 3.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 199,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

