Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NYSE:SE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

