Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $58.48 Million Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,830,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

