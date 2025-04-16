Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Trimmed by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $282,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,888,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,481.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

