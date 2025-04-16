1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 45,845 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

In other news, CEO Alberto Osorio acquired 15,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,588.35. This trade represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Calle Luis De acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at $105,166.08. This represents a 446.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

