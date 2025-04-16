Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Okta were worth $282,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Okta Trading Down 0.7 %

OKTA opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -286.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

