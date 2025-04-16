1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,713 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 346,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

