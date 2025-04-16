1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
