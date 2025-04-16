Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.38 and a 200-day moving average of $586.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

