MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,250,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
