Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Stryker by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $4,204,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.