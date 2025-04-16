Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 988,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 752,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

