Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 5,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

