Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 58.0 %

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

