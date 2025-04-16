Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Announces Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ IVDA opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

