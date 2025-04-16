Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Announces Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.
Iveda Solutions Trading Up 14.8 %
NASDAQ IVDA opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.05.
About Iveda Solutions
