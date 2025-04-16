La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 153.74% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

La Rosa Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRHC opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Get La Rosa alerts:

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

See Also

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.