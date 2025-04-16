La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 153.74% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.
La Rosa Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LRHC opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.36.
About La Rosa
