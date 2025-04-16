American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,661 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,898.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 990,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,869,927.76. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.08. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

