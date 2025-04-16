AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.08 and last traded at $250.50. Approximately 2,296,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,750,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AppLovin by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 23.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

