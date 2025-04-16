Critical Contrast: BitFuFu (FUFU) versus Its Peers

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BitFuFu to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BitFuFu and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 BitFuFu Competitors 501 1937 3094 119 2.50

BitFuFu currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 44.96%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million $10.49 million 12.63 BitFuFu Competitors $3.31 billion $453.49 million 6.23

This table compares BitFuFu and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BitFuFu’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. BitFuFu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu’s peers have a beta of 5.11, meaning that their average stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% BitFuFu Competitors -95.01% -19.90% -3.72%

Summary

BitFuFu beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

