TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

