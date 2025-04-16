TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
About TT Electronics
