Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.75.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
