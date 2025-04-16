Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Usio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Usio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Usio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.