US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 67.2% in March

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Huntington National Bank owned 0.21% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UFIV opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

