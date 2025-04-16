180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

