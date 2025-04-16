Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $36.86 Million Stock Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About Simplify MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

