Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,607,100 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,607,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $119,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,842,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.