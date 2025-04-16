Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $42.40 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192,421 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $42,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $248.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $184.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

