Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 782,138 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,138 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $74,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

