Finward Bancorp Buys Shares of 4,340 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.