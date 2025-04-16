Acorns Advisers LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

