Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $312.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average of $299.18. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

