Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 312,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.