Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSUS opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $84.76.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

