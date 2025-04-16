Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Shares Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,219 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,141. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redwire Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.51. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Redwire

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.