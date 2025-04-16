Operose Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

