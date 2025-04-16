HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,689.21. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,123 shares of company stock worth $714,040. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 366,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

